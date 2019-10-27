Mumbai: Amrin Qureshi, who is all set to make her debut in filmmaker Rajkumar Santoshi’s “BadBoy”, looked splendid in a stunning outfit celebrating Diwali. The debutante wore a heavily embellished lavender gown with a plunging neckline designed by Anjum Qureshi.

Amrin, daughter of producer Sajid Qureshi, chose to keep her hair open and completed her look with minimum make-up.

“BadBoy” is an upcoming quirky young romantic comedy and will be directed by Santoshi. Veteran actor Mithun Chakraborty’s second son Namashi will be foraying into Bollywood with “BadBoy”.

The film is being bank-rolled by Qureshi’s Inbox Pictures. Santoshi has previously helmed movies like “Phata Poster Nikla Hero”, “Ghayal”, “Andaz Apna Apna”, “Khakee” and “Ajab Prem Ki Ghazab Kahani”.