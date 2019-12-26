Banarpal: The Banarpal community health centre (CHC) in Angul district has a building for treatment of in-patients. Yet they are being treated at a different location as the original place allotted for them is being used to conduct meetings and conferences.

This CHC is situated very close to National Highway 55. It caters to not only the people of Banarpal block but also those who are injured in accidents on the NH.

This six bedded CHC has both in-patient and out-patient departments. Surprisingly, the building for in-patients does not have facilities like beds and other equipment for treatment

A sign board indicates that the building has been allotted for in-patients, but it is far from reality. Meetings and other function are instead conducted inside it.

On condition of anonymity, a doctor posted at the CHC said the as original building is undergoing repair, the patients are being treated in a separate place. However, he failed to elaborate as to how meetings are being conducted inside building where repair work is on.

Locals however, said that the CHC doesn’t have a proper hall to hold conferences and meetings. Hence patients for treatment have been intentionally shifted to another building.

