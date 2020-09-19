Bolangir: The Panchayati Raj department Saturday suspended Hemakanti Munda — the sarpanch of Salveta panchayat in Bolangir district — for allegedly razing houses constructed under PMAY-G.

The action was taken based on a report submitted by the district administration, a source said.

According to the source, Hemakanti Munda, her husband and few others razed several houses which were being constructed under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana-Gramin (PMAY-G) programme.

Five tribal families were sanctioned houses under PMAY-G. As they did not have their own land, the construction of houses started on vacant government land at Salveta village after it was allotted to them by local block administration.

When the sarpanch was asked about this, she said that she demolished the houses by exercising the district collector’s powers.

“I along with my husband and some members of the village committee, demolished the houses as I have been granted with the power of a district collector,” Munda had said.

Subsequently, Bolangir district administration swung into action. The families who were rendered homeless also lodged a report at Loisingha police station following which the bulldozers used were seized and an investigation was initiated in this regard.

Notably, the sarpanch was arrested by Loisingha police for abuse of official power. Her husband Mohan Munda has also been arrested in this connection while other accused are still absconding.

It may be mentioned here that the state government, after COVID outbreak, gave sarpanches the powers of collectors for effective decision making at ground level during the crisis. That said, there have been several incidents from various parts of the state where the sarpanches were seen misusing the powers for personal gain or settling scores.

PNN