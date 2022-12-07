Bhubaneswar: Residents of Nuasasan village in Cuttack district were in a state of shock after bullets fired from unknown location landed in different parts of the village. It is yet to be ascertained as to who fired the bullets and from where.

The villagers alleged that the bullets were coming from the eastern side of the village.

While few bullets hit the roofs of a few houses, some people also sustained minor injuries in the firing, they alleged.

Incidentally, similar incidents have been happening for the last three to four years, which came to limelight after a woman sustained serious injuries on her arm in the firing.

“One day, when I was collecting water from a tube-well, a bullet hit me on my hand. At that time, I thought it to be electric shock as a live wire was nearby. But later during treatment, we came to know that it was a bullet injury,” said Subhasini Jena, a resident of Nuasasan village.

Jena said she underwent treatment for more than two months for the bullet injury.

The villagers said that the bullets were probably being fired from the Naraj police firing range located nearby.

Cuttack Collector Bhabani Shankar Chayani said he will ask the SP (rural) to investigate the matter and take necessary action.

Anil Mishra, Additional DCP, Cuttack, said, “A bullet’s maximum range is up to 1,000 gauge and there is no habitation within that area from the range. Besides, there is also a hill. So there is no possibility that the bullets were fired from the Naraj firing range.”

IANS