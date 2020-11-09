Panaji: The Goa government Monday announced a restricted schedule for bursting of firecrackers on Diwali, citing Supreme Court directives. Bursting of crackers will be allowed from 4.30 am to 5.30 am and from 7 pm to 8 pm strictly November 14.

“For Diwali festival November 15 and 16 in Goa, the timings to burst firecrackers shall be strictly restricted between 8 pm and 10 pm only,” a Department of Environment statement said.

“Police station incharges shall be fully responsible for the implementation of the Supreme Court directions in this regard in their respective jurisdictions,” the statement added.