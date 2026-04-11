Cuttack: More than 30 passengers were injured after two private buses collided near Bhatapada Chhak in Salepur area of Cuttack district Saturday morning.

The accident occurred on the Cuttack-Chandbali road near Bhatapada market when two buses, “Mahalaxmi” and “Rajbhat”, were heading toward Cuttack from Kendrapara.

The collision reportedly took place while both vehicles were attempting to overtake each other, causing them to veer off the road.

Locals rushed to the spot and rescued the passengers from both buses. The injured were sent to hospitals in Salepur and Cuttack for treatment.

Preliminary reports suggest rash and negligent driving by both drivers may have led to the accident. Further details are awaited.