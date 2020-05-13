Bhubaneswar /Cuttack: Bus services resumed Wednesday between the twin cities of Cuttack and Bhubaneswar. This was the first instance when a bus with passengers reached the state capital since the implementation of the nationwide lockdown March 25. The lockdown was running simultaneously in Odisha also.

The bus carrying 20 passengers (all state government employees) reached Bhubaneswar, Wednesday morning. The bus started from Sector-9 Chawk, CDA, Cuttack. En route it halted at Satichaura, Badambadi, Acharya Vihar and AG Square before finally completing its journey at the Heads of Departments building (Naatala) in Unit-V, Bhubaneswar.

The bus was completely sanitised prior to the journey. All commuters were asked to wear masks. Passengers availing of the bus services will have to pay a fixed rate of Rs 30 per ticket.

Following the easing of norms during Lockdown 3.0, the Odisha government has decided to run OSRTC buses in ‘Green zones’ across the state. However, buses will carry only 50% of their full capacity. Passengers availing of the services will also have to pay double the price of tickets said Odisha Commerce and Transport Minister Padmanava Behera.

As private bus owners refused to ply buses in green zones, the state government has decided to run OSRTC buses in public interest. Behera however, made it clear that no buses will run in the ‘Red zones’.