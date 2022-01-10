Jaipur: Two brothers were run over by a train in Rajathan’s Alwar when they were busy playing PUBG while squatting on the railway tracks, police said.

The victims were identified as Lokesh Meena, 21, and Rahul Meena, 18, who were studying in Alwar.

They had gone to railway tracks on Saturday to relieve themselves when they were run over by the Ranikhet Express running from Delhi to Jaipur. According to the police, they were engaged in playing the game that they took no notice of the approaching train.

Police have seized their mobiles on which the PUBG game app was on. Their post-mortem examination has been done and the bodies handed over to their families.

Their father Ram Kishore Meena said that his sons were attending coaching in Alwar. While the elder son was pursuing coaching for competitive exams, the second son was undergoing graduation. They were at home in their village for the last two years due to pandemic, however, for the last one month, they had been in Alwar.