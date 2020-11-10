UP bypolls: BJP leading in six seats, SP in one

Lucknow: The ruling BJP appeared set to retain six seats while the Samajwadi Party may get re-elected from the one it held earlier as counting of votes in the bypolls for seven Uttar Pradesh Assembly constituencies continued Tuesday.

BJP’s Usha Sirohi was leading in Bulandshahr, Prem Pal Dhangar in Tundla, Shrikant Katiyar in Bangarmau, Satya Prakash Mani Tripathi in Deoria, Upendra Nath Paswan in Ghatampur and Sangeeta Chauhan in Naugawan Sadat, according to the latest trends .

In Malhani, SP’s Lucky Yadav was ahead of independent candidate Dhananjay Singh by 3,029 votes. The seat was earlier with SP’s Parasnath Yadav.

A tough contest was on for the Naugawan Sadat seat held earlier by Chetan Chauhan, the former cricketer who was minister in Yogi Adityanath’s BJP government. SP’s Javed Abbas was trailing there by 1,862 votes to his BJP rival Sangeeta Chauhan.

In Bulandshahr, BJP’s Usha Sirohi was leading by 9,841 votes over Bahujan Samaj Party’s (BSP) Mohammed Yunus.

The bypolls for the seven UP seats recorded a voter turnout of 53 per cent November 3, when 88 candidates were in the fray.

Baroda bypoll: BJP’s Yogeshwar Dutt trailing

Chandigarh: BJP candidate and Olympian wrestler Yogeshwar Dutt is trailing by a margin of 10,330 votes from the Baroda Assembly seat in Haryana after 11 rounds of counting, as per the Election Commission data. Congress candidate Indu Raj Narwal has continued to maintain a lead over Dutt, his nearest rival, as per initial trends. After the completion of eleven rounds of counting, Narwal polled 35,301 votes while Dutt got 24,971 votes. Indian National Lok Dal nominee Joginder Singh Malik polled 3,548 votes while Loktantra Suarkasha Party candidate Raj Kumar Saini got 3,241 votes. The Baroda assembly seat fell vacant in April following the death of Congress MLA Shri Krishan Hooda, who had won it thrice consecutively in the 2009, 2014 and 2019 Assembly polls.

Karnataka bypolls: BJP maintains lead in both seats

Bangalore: The ruling BJP has continued to maintain its lead over opposition Congress and JD(S) in the bypolls for two Assembly constituencies in Karnataka, poll officials said on Tuesday.

Votes polled in the November 3 by-elections to Sira constituency in Tumakuru district and Rajarajeshwari Nagar (RR Nagar) constituency in this city were taken up for counting at 8.00am and the results are expected to be out in a few hours from now.

According to the Karnataka Chief Electoral Officer’s office, the trends show BJP candidate is ahead with a margin of over 7,800 votes in Sira, while the party has maintained a lead with a margin of over 34,500 votes in RR Nagar.

BJP’s Dr CM Rajesh Gowda is leading with 37,808 votes in Sira, followed by Congress’ TB Jayachandra with 29,938. In RR Nagar too BJP’s N Munirathana is leading with 73,932 votes, followed by Congress’ Kusuma H with 39,415.

MP bypolls: BJP ahead in 17 seats but three ministers trailing

Bhopal: Three ministers in the Shivraj Singh Chouhan government in Madhya Pradesh are trailing behind their Congress rivals even as the ruling BJP has taken a lead in 17 of the 28 Assembly constituencies, as per the trends of counting Tuesday. The opposition Congress is ahead in nine seats out of the 27 constituencies for which trends are available. The Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) is leading in Morena seat, as per the Election Commission data.

Ministers Aidal Singh Kansana, Girraj Dandotia, and OPS Bhadoria are struggling in Sumaoli, Dimani and Mehgaon seats, respectively, where their Congress rivals have taken a healthy lead.

Elsewhere, BJP candidates are leading in 16 seats by a margin ranging from 312 votes (Dabra) to 17,283 votes (Badnawar), while Congress contestants are ahead in Sumaoli, Dimni, Ambah, Mehgaon, Gohad, Bhander, Karera, Biora and Agar constituencies.

A total of 355 candidates, including 12 ministers, contested the by-elections held November 3.

Jharkhand bypoll: BJP leads in Dumka, Congress in Bermo

Ranchi: BJP candidate Lois Marandi was leading in the bypoll to Dumka Assembly seat while Congress nominee Anup Singh was ahead in Bermo constituency in Jharkhand, as per trends at 12 noon. Marandi was leading over his nearest rival Basant Soren of the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) by over 4,749 votes in Dumka seat, as per the ECI website.

In Bermo Assembly constituency, Congress nominee Anup Singh was ahead of his nearest rival BJP candidate Yogeshwar Mahto ‘Batul’ by 7,212 votes

Telangana: BJP leads after seven rounds of counting in Dubbak bypoll

Hyderabad: The BJP maintained Tuesday its lead over the ruling TRS after completion of seven rounds of counting of votes for Dubbak Assembly bypoll in Telangana. BJP candidate M Raghunandan Rao was leading over his nearest TRS rival Solipeta Sujatha by 2,485 votes after seven rounds.