Bhubaneswar: A call for protecting land, water, and forest rights, along with ensuring livelihood security for marginalised communities, an initiative titled Campaign for Survival and Dignity (CSD) was launched during a key deliberation meeting at Lohia Academy here Wednesday.

The meeting brought together members of political, social and human rights organisations, aimed to accelerate the ongoing struggle for the rights of indigenous people, farmers, and forest-dependent communities.

Key issues discussed included the denial of individual and collective forest rights, land acquisition without Gram Sabha approval, forced displacement, and destruction of forests under the guise of development.

Participants highlighted the detrimental impact of corporate activities which threaten food security, health, and traditional livelihoods. The members also condemned the violation of fundamental rights, including access to food and healthcare, affecting the poorest sections of society.

Leaders at the meeting pledged to raise public awareness and intensify grassroots movements to ensure that these rights are upheld.

“We are determined to fight for the rights of the people whose voices have been silenced for too long,” said Narendra Mahanti, a member of the state convenor’s committee, during his opening remarks.

In his address, Mahanti emphasised the urgency of uniting various organisations and local communities to resist the encroachment of forests and agricultural land in the name of industrialisation and development.

He also pointed out the growing trend of forced evictions and the need to preserve traditional livelihoods and cultural heritage. State convenor Gopinath Majhi and other senior leaders, including Biranchi Bariha, discussed the planned actions and outreach programmes aimed at building momentum across the state.

The meeting ended with a commitment to organise joint protests and public mobilisations. Leaders from several organisations, including trade unions, farmer groups, and civil rights bodies, expressed their solidarity with the campaign.

Among them were Mahendra Parida (AITUC), Shankar (AIKS), researcher Pradyumna Nayak, and human rights activist Gouranga Mahapatra.

In a collective statement, the participants vowed to counter the political, legal, and corporate forces that are undermining people’s rights through weak policies and exploitative practices.

With over 1.44 lakh pending forest rights claims across Odisha, the movement is seen as a critical response to the challenges faced by tribal and rural communities who are continuously fighting for their rights and livelihoods.

The event concluded with a call for widespread solidarity and action. “We must unite to protect our resources, our rights, and our dignity,” said social worker Dhirendra Panda, reaffirming the campaign’s central message.