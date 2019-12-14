Bhubaneswar: There has been an upward trend in cases of cancer among women in Odisha during the last few years, if data from the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare are any indication.

As per the National Cancer Registry Program data of the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), the estimated number of incidence of breast and cervical cancer for Odisha during the last three years has increased, though the rise is not very steep.

According to the data from the ICMR, a constituent body of the Health ministry, Odisha reported a total of 4,205 breast cancer cases in 2016. The estimated incidences of breast cancer cases in 2017 reached upto 4,448 and in 2018 it notched upto 4,705.

On the other hand, the most common form of cancer in Odisha among women – the cervical cancer – accounts for 3,662 in 2016 while it touched 3,693 in 2017. In 2018, the reported incidences stood at 3,723. On the other hand, the overall cases of cancer in Odisha among all genders is also said to have increased in the past few years.

However, oncologists working in the state believe the data cannot be a solid proof of increasing cancer cases rather it could be a result of increased levels of reporting of cancer cases at the health institutions.

Dr Sourav Kumar Mishra, an oncologist from the city, said, “The higher numbers could be the result of better reporting of cancer cases in the state due to increased awareness among people. As per my observation, breast cancers are reported more from urban areas in Odisha while cervical cancer is more in rural areas.”

He added that with the availability and increased awareness about ongenital hygiene and usage of Human Papilloma Virus (HPV) vaccinations against cervical cancers this category of cancer cases have come down a little bit while the cases of breast cancer is on the rise due to change in lifestyle among women.

Cancer is diagnosed and treated at various levels in the healthcare system. Cancer treatment is either free or highly subsidised at government hospitals. Treatment of cancer is also available under Ayushman Bharat by the Union government while the Odisha government has also worked out to ensure free chemotherapy and cancer drugs from select hospitals in the state.