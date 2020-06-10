Bhubaneswar: In an effort to go cashless, the Capital Region Urban Transport (CRUT) has introduced digital payment option in Mo Bus service on pilot basis.

In the present scenario, commuters around the world prefer cashless methods to avoid human-to-human contact. The new initiative by CRUT will allow a hassle-free and risk-free travel for the commuter in the times of Covid-19, sources said.

“Initially, this facility is available on Route 16 and 20. We will introduce digital payment option on more routes after receiving feedback from our valued commuters,” informed CRUT general manager Dipti Mahapatro.

She further said, “To reduce the transaction of currency notes or coins in Mo Bus and also to minimise the contact between guides and commuters, we thought of introducing digital payment through QR code option. From the very beginning, Mo Bus had an option of online payment through app. This new digital payment option will further facilitate cashless transaction.”

This digital payment option will allow commuters to buy tickets through digital wallets. In this payment mode, the commuters can scan a QR code available with the Guides and their payment will be made to the CRUT bank account directly. Commuter and Guide both will get confirmatory message after the transaction is done successfully.

Mahapatro further informed, “Soon Tap & Pay card will be introduced in Mo Bus. The move is aimed at improving contactless payment and also to make the Mo Bus journey more enjoyable, hassle free and at par with the best bus services in the world.”