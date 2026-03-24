Koraput: A controversial incident highlighting the persistence of stiff caste-based customs has surfaced in Koraput district, where a man was allegedly fined and subjected to ritual humiliation for marrying a woman from another community.

The incident took place in Machhara forest under the Koraput block, where members of a local caste council reportedly organised a gathering, along with a feast, to enforce traditional norms in order to accept the inter-caste marriage.

According to reports, Maheswar Khil, a resident of Kumbhar Sahi in Jeypore town and belonging to the Mali community, had been in a long-term relationship with Urmila Khara, a woman from the Rana community and a resident of the same locality.

The couple’s relationship faced opposition from both communities due to caste differences. Unable to secure approval, the couple reportedly left the area and stayed outside for some time.

Their absence prompted members of the Mali community to convene a meeting to resolve the issue and facilitate their marriage.

During the meeting, the caste council allegedly imposed stringent conditions on the groom, including a fine of Rs 90,000, hosting a community feast and undergoing a public head-shaving ritual as a form of penance.

The conditions were fulfilled by the man at a makeshift venue near Machhara Sunday, where a feast was organised, and the groom’s head was tonsured in the presence of community members.

After the rituals and conditions were fulfilled, the bride-to-be was formally accepted into the groom’s household with the approval of community elders.

Community elders defended the practice, stating that such customs have been followed for generations and would continue.

However, younger members reportedly expressed silent dissent, citing fear of social backlash.

The incident has raised concerns about the continued prevalence of caste-based restrictions and diktats in modern society, despite increasing awareness and legal protection against such practices.