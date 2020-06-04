Mumbai: Casting director Krish Kapur died at the age of 28 from brain hemorrhage.

Earlier there were reports that Krish lost his life in a road accident but his maternal uncle, Sunil Bhalla, denied the reports.

Talking to news agency PTI, Sunil Bhalla said “Krish suffered brain hemorrhage at a home in Mumbai’s suburban Mira Road and fell unconscious. He was perfectly healthy. 31 May, he suddenly collapsed and started bleeding. He suffered brain hemorrhage.”

Krish is left behind by mother, wife and a seven-year-old daughter. On personal front, Krish has worked in films like Jalebi and Veere Ki Wedding.

In the recent past, Hindi cinema has lost many big stars. June 1, musician Wajid Khan died at the age of 42 in a hospital in Mumbai. Wajid was struggling with a kidney infection problem. He was also infected with coronavirus. Later, Sajid Khan confirmed that his brother died due to a cardiac arrest.

Actor Irrfan Khan died in April 30. In the year 2018, Irrfan came to know that he was suffering from neuroendocrine tumor.

He sought treatment in the UK for a year and returned to India in February 2019.

He was admitted to Mumbai’s Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital 28 April 2020, where he started receiving treatment for a colon infection. Khan died the following day at 3:35 PM (IST) from the infection

Just a day after Irrfan Khan’s death, Hindi film industry also lost veteran actor Rishi Kapoor April 30, 2020. Rishi Kapoor had been battling cancer for over two years. He finally succumbed to the disease in a Mumbai hospital at the age of 67. Almost every star mourned the loss of these two actors on social media.