New Delhi: The CBI arrested Sunday a senior Indian Railways Engineering Service (IRES) official. The official has allegedly accepted bribe of Rs 1 crore. CBI officials also said it is carrying out searches at 20 locations across India. The agency took Mahender Singh Chauhan, a 1985-batch IRES official, into custody. He was then allegedly receiving the bribe to extend favours in granting contracts of projects of the Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR), they said. The official is posted at the NFR headquarters in Maligaon in Assam, officials informed.

The agency also said that it has recovered the bribe money. “The CBI is carrying out searches at 20 locations in Delhi, Assam, Uttarakhand and two other states,” officials stated. The searches are being carried out as the CBI has leads as to how various railway projects are being awarded in lieu of bribes. Many other persons are involved in such nefarious activities, the CBI officials added.