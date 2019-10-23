New Delhi: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has filed a supplementary charge-sheet against Green India group at the court of Special Chief Judicial Magistrate, Bhubaneswar in connection with an alleged chit fund case.

The CBI has named Pradeep Kumar Singh, Jitendra Kumar Mishra, Green India Pvt Ltd, Green India Infra Projects Ltd, Green India Retailing Pvt Ltd and Green India Multistate Members Credit Cooperative Society Ltd in the supplementary charge-sheet. The agency has charged the accused of offences under Sections 420, 506 and 4, 5, 6 of Prize Chits and Money Circulation Schemes (Banning) Act 1978.

According to CBI officials, the accused had defrauded investors to the tune of Rs 69 crore through ponzi schemes during 2009-13 by promising them high returns. The deposits were collected in the name of Green India companies mentioned in the supplementary charge-sheet.

The officials further said that these companies were not authorised by any regulatory bodies to collect money from public.

Notably, a case was registered on the complaint of state government in August 2013. The CBI had taken over the probe from state CID and Bhubaneswar police in June 2014 and filed first charge-sheet in December 2014. Sunil Kumar Panda, the CEO of the company, had pleaded guilty and convicted by the court in 2017.