New Delhi: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) announced Tuesday the schedule for classes 10 and 12 board exams. The board exams will begin May 4. As per the datesheet, the exams for class 10 will conclude June 7, while those for class 12 will conclude June 10. By announcing the dates early in January, the CBSE has given ample time for the students to prepare.

Usually, practical exams are conducted in January and written exams begin in February and conclude in March. However, the exams are delayed this session in view of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Schools across India were closed in March last year to contain the spread of COVID-19. They were partially reopened in some states from October 15.

The board exams last year had to be postponed mid-way in March. They were later cancelled and the results announced on the basis of an alternative assessment scheme.