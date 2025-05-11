New Delhi: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is expected to declare the CBSE Class 10 and Class 12 board examination results 2025 soon. Students who appeared for the CBSE board exams held between February and April can check their results online once they are released. The board will notify the official result date and time on its website — cbse.gov.in.

Once announced, the CBSE Result 2025 for Class 10th and 12th will be available for download on the official portal — cbseresults.nic.in.

The Class 10 and 12 exams for the academic year 2024–25 were conducted in offline mode from February 15 to April 4 across various exam centers in India. Depending on the subject, exams were held in either of the two shifts — 10:30 am to 1:30 pm or 10:30 am to 12:30 pm. For Class 12, students from Arts, Commerce, and Science streams appeared for their respective papers.

How to check CBSE Result 2025 online:

To check the result once it is declared, follow these steps:

Visit the official result website: cbseresults.nic.in Click on the “Results” tab Choose either CBSE Class 10 Result 2025 or CBSE Class 12 Result 2025 Enter your credentials: Roll Number

School Number

Admit Card ID

Date of Birth Click on “Submit” Your CBSE marksheet will appear on the screen Download and save it for future reference

Alternate platforms to check CBSE Result 2025:

In addition to the official website, students can also access their results through:

DigiLocker (digilocker.gov.in)

UMANG App

SMS and IVRS, for those with limited internet access

The digital marksheet will include subject-wise marks, grades, and the pass/fail status. Students are advised to verify all details carefully after downloading their scorecard.

For updates on the CBSE 10th and 12th results, students should regularly visit cbse.gov.in and cbseresults.nic.in.

PNN