CBSE Result 2025: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is expected to release the CBSE Class 10 result 2025 and CBSE Class 12 result 2025 soon for the academic year 2024–25. Students who appeared for the annual CBSE board examinations 2025 between February and April will be able to check their results online. The board will announce the official result date and time through a notice on its website — cbse.gov.in. Once declared, students can download their CBSE Result 2025 from the official result portal at cbseresults.nic.in.

The CBSE Class 10 and 12 board examinations were conducted in offline, pen-and-paper mode across multiple examination centres in India from February 15 to April 4, 2025. Examinations were held in two shifts — 10:30am to 1:30pm and 10:30am to 12:30pm — based on subject duration. Class 12 examinations were conducted for the Arts, Commerce, and Science streams.

How to check CBSE Result 2025 online at cbseresults.nic.in

Once the CBSE board exam result date is announced, students can follow these steps to check their result:

Visit the official result website: cbseresults.nic.in Click on the “Results” tab Select either ‘CBSE Class 10 Result 2025’ or ‘CBSE Class 12 Result 2025’ Enter your login credentials: Examination Roll Number

School Number

Admit Card ID

Date of Birth Click on ‘Submit’ Your CBSE Result 2025 will appear on the screen Download and save your digital marksheet for future use

Students can also access their results on other platforms like DigiLocker and the UMANG app. For those without internet access, the results will also be available offline via SMS and IVRS.

The official marksheet will include subject-wise marks, overall grade, and pass/fail status. Make sure to cross-verify all details on the marksheet.

For the latest updates on the CBSE Result 2025 and direct access to result links, keep visiting cbseresults.nic.in and cbse.gov.in.

