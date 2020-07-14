New Delhi: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will declare results of Class X Board Examination, July 15, 2020, tweeted HRD Minister Dr Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank Tuesday.

Nishank tweeted, “My dear Children, Parents, and Teachers, the results of class X CBSE board examinations will be announced tomorrow. I wish all the students best of luck”.

My dear Children, Parents, and Teachers, the results of class X CBSE board examinations will be announced tomorrow. I wish all the students best of luck.👍#StayCalm #StaySafe@cbseindia29 — Dr. Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank (@DrRPNishank) July 14, 2020

However, the CBSE announced the Class XII result Monday. Total 88.78 per cent of students have passed in Class 12th Board exam in the academic year 2020.

How to check CBSE Class 10 results 2020

You can check the CBSE Class 10 results online by visiting the official links:

www.cbse.nic.in,

www.results.nic.in

www.cbseresults.nic.in

Students need to follow these steps to check Class 10th result through official links:

Step 1: First, keep your roll number and other vital credentials handy before logging on the result websites- cbse.nic.in, www.results.nic.in and www.cbseresults.nic.in

Step 2: After visiting any of the results website, go to results section and fill in required credentials.

Step 3: The web page will take the student to his/her result page. Students should save a copy of their result on their mobile phones or computers. Alternatively, you can also take a print out of the result.

