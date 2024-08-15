Mumbai: After the news of the rape and murder of a female trainee doctor in Kolkata’s R G Kar Medical College and Hospital angered the nation, a string of personalities from the Indian showbiz industry have expressed their anger on social media.

Aly Goni took to Instagram, where he shared a video of the parents and captioned it: “This breaks my heart. I couldn’t sleep last night thinking about what her parents must be going through… what she must have gone through… Crying, shouting, and feeling helpless.

“A 31-year-old girl, a doctor who wanted to save lives but what about her lives? Uski mehnat, uske sapne, sab khatam. Humanity is dead. We failed… 78 years of independence and women are not safe at her workplace.”

Filmmaker Zoya Akhtar simply wrote: “Still waiting on the day all women can be independent and safe” on a black background.

Amitabh Bachchan’s granddaughter Navya Naveli Nanda wrote: “Yet another horrific rape has unfolded in front of our eyes. First and most importantly, let us pray for her and her family. Women have always played a very important role in the growth and developement of our country. The workplace, the classroom and the home mist be an enabling and safe space for us. Men and women need to unite against those mindsets and belief systems that continuously objectify women or think of them as easy prey.

Sara Ali Khan took to her Instagram story and asked for “justice for women”.

Veteran star Soni Razdan expressed her anger by writing: “I’m so tired of this hogwash of hearing these words come out from mouths again and again about “how we must protect women” and give “them their rights”.”

“Women wouldn’t need protecting if men learned that they are not there to be abused. Women have rights they were born with them, who is anyone to give “the right that is already theirs” meanwhile stop talking and start acting on your promises. Make India safe for women,” she added.

Actress Aditi Rao Hydari shared the post and added the 100 percent emoji on it.

Digangana Suryavanshi shared a post, which the doctor’s photo, which had “We failed as human, we failed as society, we failed you”.

She captioned the post: “Are we really free???”