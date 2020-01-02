Mumbai: Top celebrities of the Mumbai film industry such as Mahesh Bhatt, Swara Bhasker and Sushant Singh Rajput demanded Thursday the release of actor-activist Sadaf Jafar from jail.

Jafar, who is also a Congress spokesperson, was arrested December 19 in Lucknow while she was live on ‘Facebook’ from the spot where the protests against the amended citizenship act (CAA) had gone violent.

Bhatt said without liberty, ‘free institutions are a sham’. “If the mind is shackled or made impotent through fear, it makes no difference under what form of government you live, you are a subject and not a citizen. Without liberty of speech, all of the outward forms and structures of free institutions are a sham, a pretense. #FreeSadaf,” the filmmaker wrote on Twitter.

One of Jafar’s friend, Deepak Kabir was also taken into custody by the UP Police after he went to enquire about her, informed Bhasker.

“Activist and actor #sadaf jafar is in jail in Lucknow.. not clear why! Her friends #Deepak Kabir is also in jail because he went to enquire after her.. #FreeSadaf #FreeDeepak and make UP police accountable for its excesses!” the actor tweeted.

Sushant shared a video news report on Jafar’s arrest. “Arrested, beaten and tortured for questioning @Uppolice during a FB live broadcast. #FreeSadaf,” the actor said.

Filmmakers Mira Nair, Hansal Mehta and ‘Gully Boy’ star Vijay Varma have also spoken up about Jafar’s imprisonment and urged the UP Government to release her.

Earlier Jafar’s sister had alleged that the actor-turned-activist has been brutally beaten up and tortured inside jail.

Agencies