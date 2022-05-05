Cuttack: A critical patient in urgent need of dialysis breathed his last at SCB Medical College and Hospital (SCBMCH) in Cuttack allegedly due to unusual delay and mismanagement.

“Had the central intensive care unit (ICU) of SCBMCH been equipped with dialysis facility, my brother would have survived,” younger sibling of the patient stated Wednesday afternoon in his tweets to Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik and Health Minister Naba Kishore Das.

Seeking immediate intervention of the CM and health Minister, the victim’s younger brother Rajeeb Kumar Nayak from Boudh district added, “There are inadequate stretchers to take a patient to the dialysis centre located outside the central ICU.”

According to a source, Rajeeb’s elder brother 54-year-old Sanjit was admitted to SCBMCH March 30 and was kept in the general ward after he was detected with jaundice.

Sanjit was shifted to ICU April 1 after his condition became critical. Subsequently, jaundice spread from his liver to kidney and doctors treating him at the SCBMCH advisesd for dialysis, which started from April 9.

In the absence of dialysis facility at the central ICU, Sanjit was being carried from 5th floor to outside the building.

On the first day of dialysis, Sanjit’s family managed to take him on a manual stretcher. Again, after lots of difficulty, they could arrange a wheeled-stretcher April 11. However, a security guard on duty did not allow them to take the stretcher outside the building.

The patient in critical condition was detained for long hours. Later, he succumbed while undergoing treatment April 12 early morning.

When contacted, SCB Medical superintendent Lucy Das said, “There is no dialysis facility available at the central ICU. I have no information regarding patient’s death due to dialysis. Steps will be taken if any written complaint in this regard is received.”

PNN