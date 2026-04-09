Koraput: Satyajit Mishra, Central in-charge for Koraput district and joint secretary of the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change, conducted an extensive review of key sectors under the Aspirational District and Aspirational Block programmes.

He visited the Urban Primary Health Centre in Gandhinagar, interacting with patients and staff to assess healthcare delivery, including the availability of medicines, infrastructure and patient care.

At PM SHRI Government Girls’ High School, Pujariput, Mishra reviewed academic standards and implementation of education schemes, encouraging students to make full use of learning opportunities.

Focusing on livelihoods, he inspected a millet processing unit at Rajput in Semiliguda block, a coffee nursery at Daleiguda and a strawberry cultivation project at Karanjguda in Pottangi block, highlighting crop diversification and income generation.

He also reviewed infrastructure at Deomali tourist destination and a tunnel project under the Bharatmala initiative, stressing timely completion and quality standards.