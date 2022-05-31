New Delhi: The Centre has cleared the entire amount of Goods and Service Tax (GST) compensation payable to states up to May 31. The Centre has released an amount of Rs 86,912 crore, an official statement from the government said Tuesday. The GST payment was made to assist the states in managing their resources and ensuring that their programmes, especially the expenditure on capital is carried out successfully during the financial year, the Centre said.

“This decision has been taken despite the fact that only about Rs 25,000 crore is available in the GST compensation fund. The balance is being released by the Centre from its own resources pending collection of cess,” the statement added.

The GST system was introduced in the country in July 2017. States were assured compensation for loss of any revenue arising on account of implementation of GST as per the provisions for a period of five years.

Also read: Economy grew by 8.7% in 2021-22 after contracting 6.6% in previous fiscal

Bi-monthly GST compensation to states for the period 2017-18, and 2018-19 was released on time out of the compensation fund. While the states’ protected revenue has been growing at 14 per cent compounded growth whereas the cess collection did not increase in the same proportion, The Covid-19 pandemic further increased the gap between protected revenue and the actual revenue receipt including reduction in cess collection, the release added.

Thus, in order to meet the resource gap of the states due to short release of compensation, the Centre has borrowed and released Rs 1.1 lakh crore in 2020-21 and Rs 1.59 lakh crore in 2021-22 as back-to-back loans to meet a part of the shortfall in cess collection.