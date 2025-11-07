Bhubaneswar/Nuapada: Odisha Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) RS Gopalan Friday instructed the District Election Officer (DEO) and Superintendent of Police to ensure that all political functionaries and party workers from outside the Nuapada constituency leave the area after the end of campaigning for the bypoll.

Addressing a press conference in Bhubaneswar, Gopalan said the 48 hours preceding the polls is generally known as the silence period.

The CEO said campaigning will end for the Nuapada bypoll November 9 evening, as polling is due November 11.

“Conduct checks at community halls, Kalyan Mandaps, and similar facilities to ensure no outsiders are staying there and set up border check-posts to monitor movement of vehicles from outside the constituency,” the CEO told the SP and DEO of Nuapada.

He asked the district authorities to verify the identity of individuals to ensure they are genuine voters of the constituency. Exemption on medical grounds will only be allowed after verification by a medical board constituted by the DEO in consultation with the CEO, and following approval of the Election Commission, he said.

“Even then, the individual must stay under video surveillance and refrain from political activities. Under Section 126 of the Representation of the People Act, 1951, it is prohibited during the silence period to hold, attend, or address public meetings, rallies, or processions,” the CEO said, adding that the guidelines aim to uphold the sanctity of the electoral process and ensure a free, fair, and peaceful voting environment.

He said all forms of campaigning and political activity must cease, allowing voters to make independent choices without undue influence.

The CEO also prohibited the display of election-related content through cinema, television, or similar platforms. Conducting cultural, musical, entertainment, or promotional events aimed at influencing voters.”

The violations are punishable with imprisonment of up to two years, a fine, or both,” he said.

No political advertisements may be published on polling day or the day prior without pre-certification by the Media Certification and Monitoring Committee (MCMC), he added.

PTI