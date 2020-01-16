Khordha: Central Electricity Supply Utility (CESU), the power distribution company operating in nine districts of the state, Thursday started a drive to disconnect power from defaulters’ meters in Khordha.

According to a source, a total of 39 teams have been put to work for snapping the power supply in Khordha division. In the first phase, only commercial establishments are being targeted. Nine squads have been formed to carry out the power disconnection in the area.

More than Rs 80 crore in arrear is due from 51,000 defaulters in this area. The drive has been undertaken in an attempt to retrieve the pending amount, the source added.

CESU, which had earlier released a notice on power disconnection in 11,397 villages, will terminate power supply to commercial consumers and domestic establishments in the first, a company notification had earlier mentioned.

Notably, CESU Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Arun Bothra December 10 had asked defaulters to clear their dues before January 15 or face power disconnection.

