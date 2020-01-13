Bhubaneswar: The Vigilance department, Monday, arrested a Central Electricity Supply Utility (Cesu) staff while accepting bribe from a customer at the Khandagiri Electric sub-station here. The accused, identified as Malaya Kumar Pattnaik, worked as a clerk with Cesu.

The complainant, Murari Prakash Sahoo — who is an official in Public Health Engineering Organisation (PHEO) — recently installed a meter at his residence. Pattnaik had lied to him that he had to clear pending electricity dues of around Rs 1,900 before issuance of new electricity bill. Pattnaik then demanded for Rs 1000 as bribe from Sahoo to cancel the previous dues from the bill.

Later, the Vigilance sleuths set a trap to nab Pattnaik on the basis of the complaint by Sahoo. Pattnaik was caught red-handed while receiving the bribe amount of Rs 1,000 at his office.

The officials of the anti-corruption wing also seized the bribe amount kept under the papers on his table. Pattnaik was sent to jail by the Vigilance court after the rejection of his bail plea.