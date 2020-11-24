Bhubaneswar: Vigilance officials Tuesday arrested an assistant professor of College of Engineering and Technology (CET) in Ghatikia area of Bhubaneswar for amassing assets disproportionate to his known sources of income.

Assets of accused assistant professor Prasanna Kumar Mishra, who teaches mathematics in CET, has been valued at Rs1.88 crore.

During a raid, it was found that Mishra’s possessions included two four-storey buildings in Bhubaneswar, one double-storied building in Tangi, two plots in Bhubaneswar, two two-wheelers, deposits in different banks, investment in LIC, gold ornaments and other household items.

After calculation, it was found that Sahu was in possession of assets worth Rs 1.88 crore, which constitutes 495 per cent of his known sources of income.

The Vigilance sleuths conducted simultaneous raids at various places linked to Mishra Monday including his residence located at Khandagiribari under Khandagiri police limits in Bhubaneswar, another under construction four-storied building at Khandagiribari, his village at Kalupada ghat in Khordha district, and office rooms of Mishra and his wife Supriya Mishra who is a lecturer in Biotechnology department of CET.

PNN