Sundargarh: Two senior citizens caught hold of two chain snatchers and roughed them up at Koel Nagar area of Rourkela town in Sundargarh district Sunday.

According to locals, a woman was on a morning walk Sunday when two bike-borne miscreants snatched her chain. Meanwhile, two brave senior citizens who were present at the spot nabbed the miscreants while they were trying to flee the spot leading to a scuffle.

Meanwhile, the passersby gathered at the spot and came in defence of the senior citizens. They also alerted the matter to the police after beating up the duo.

On being informed, a patrolling team of Jharipani police station reached the spot and the locals handing over the chain snatchers to the cops.

Further investigation into the matter is on.

Locals alleged that chain snatching has become a routine affair in the city, but the police officials have failed to curb the menace.

