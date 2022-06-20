Colombo: All-rounder Chamari Athapaththu will be leading a 19-member Sri Lanka squad for the white-ball series against India comprising three T20Is and as many ODIs.

The talismanic batter was last seen in action during Sri Lanka’s final ODI against Pakistan in Karachi, making a 95-ball 101 while opening the batting and taking 2/20 with the ball to lead her side to a 93-run win.

Other vital players in Sri Lanka’s squad include Hasini Perera, Nilakshi de Silva, Oshadi Ranasinghe and Inoka Ranaweera. Vishmi Gunaratne, the 16-year-old all-rounder who is yet to make her ODI debut for Sri Lanka, also finds a place in both squads after being omitted from the tour of Pakistan.

The T20I series between Sri Lanka and India will be played from June 23 to 27 at the Rangiri Dambulla International Cricket Stadium in Dambulla. The three-match ODI series, which will be a part of the ongoing ICC Women’s Championship 2022-25 cycle, will be played at the Pallekelle International Cricket Stadium from July 1 to 7.

Sri Lanka are entering the series against India after losing T20I and ODI series away to Pakistan by 3-0 and 2-1 respectively. The ODI series will also see India play their first match of the current ICC Women’s Championship cycle, marking the start of life in the 50-over format after the retirement of skipper and rock-solid batter Mithali Raj.

Squad: Chamari Athapaththu (captain), Hasini Perera, Kavisha Dilhari, Nilakshi de Silva, Anushka Sanjeevani, Oshadhi Ranasinghe, Sugandika Kumari, Inoka Ranaweera, Achini Kulasuriya, Harshitha Samarawickrama, Vishmi Gunaratne, Malsha Shehani, Ama Kanchana, Udeshika Prabodhani, Rashmi de Silva, Hansima Karunaratne, Kaushani Nuthyangana, Sathya Sandeepani and Tharika Sewwandi