Eindhoven: Liverpool ended the Champions League league phase in top spot despite a 3-2 defeat away at PSV Eindhoven on the final matchday.

The frantic first half at Philips Stadium Wednesday night saw the Reds twice take the lead, first via a penalty from Cody Gakpo – at the home of his former club – and then Harvey Elliott.

Johan Bakayoko and Ismael Saibari equalised for the Eredivisie hosts, however, and Ricardo Pepi’s close-range strike took them in front in added time.

There were no further additions to the scoresheet after the break, halting Liverpool’s 100 per cent record in the opening stage at the last hurdle.

Arne Slot’s men will resume the Champions League campaign in the last 16 in March against one of Paris Saint-Germain, Benfica, Monaco or Brest.

PSV, meanwhile, booked their knockout phase play-off place after an entertaining victory against Liverpool.

Elsewhere, FC Barcelona have ensured a top two finish in the Champions League group stage with a 2-2 draw with Atalanta but have missed out on the chance to finish top of the table despite PSV Eindhoven delivering a wonderful favour by beating leaders Liverpool.

Atalanta twice came from behind to deny Barcelona the victory that would have sealed top spot for the Blaugrana.

Lamine Yamal converted from close range after collecting a Raphinha pass, but Ederson levelled with a powerful effort. Ronald Araujo’s precise header from an inswinging Raphinha corner then looked to have secured maximum points, only for Mario Pasalic to hit back seven minutes later for La Dea, who go into the knockout phase play-offs after missing out on the top eight.

Barca will be back in European action in late February, when the opposition will be one of Monaco, Brest, PSG or Benfica.

Meanwhile, Arsenal finished third in the Champions League table to secure a spot in the last-16 thanks to a comeback 2-1 victory against Girona.

All the goals came in the first half, and Arnaut Danjuma gave the hosts a surprise lead against the run of play, but the gunners turned things around with two goals in four minutes thanks to a Jorginho penalty and a fine Ethan Nwaneri effort.

Raheem Sterling missed a penalty deep into second-half stoppage-time, but enough had been done for Arsenal to secure their sixth win from eight matches in the competition this term to finish only behind Liverpool and Barcelona.

Gunner will next face the winners of the play-off between the teams who finished in 13th or 14th, or 19th or 20th. The teams who finished in those positions are AC Milan (13th), PSV Eindhoven (14th), Feyenoord (19th) and Juventus (20th).