Berhampur: Following the imposition of a total ban on waste dumping in the areas surrounding the Chandania Hill following complaints from various quarters, and with the Berhampur Municipal Corporation (BeMC) stepping up efforts to resume bio-mining the accumulated garbage, hopes for making the scenic spot on the outskirts of the City waste free has ignited once again. According to reports, the area has turned into a waste dumping ground due to the daily disposal of hundreds of metric tonnes of waste. This has not just caused serious environmental pollution, it has also made local residents live in unhealthy and pitiable conditions.

BeMC sources said the bio-mining process is currently being managed by MGS Environ Private Limited. In 2024, the corporation had signed a three-month agreement for waste processing and allocated Rs 9 crore for the project. Chandania Hill spans on an area of 13.15 acres and still holds approximately 1.52 million metric tons of accumulated waste, some of which has been there for a decade. The agency processes 350 to 420 metric tonnes of waste daily, separating plastic, construction materials like debris, metal and used iron bars. Plastic waste is being segregated, recycled and sent to cement factories, while non-harmful construction debris is repurposed for various development projects of BeMC.

Future plans include producing compost from organic waste. Although the initial three-month contract has expired, BeMC has extended the agreement to continue operations. The corporation has set a goal of processing 2,000 metric tonnes of waste daily, aiming to make Chandania Hill completely waste-free.

A fresh tender will be issued once the current contract ends this month, with plans to complete the cleanup by August. BeMC’s sanitation expert Santanu Mishra said the waste-ridden Chandania Hill is soon going to be free of wastes which will help the local residents on its surroundings live a healthy life. Despite efforts to obtain a response, BeMC’s Deputy Commissioner could not be available for comments.