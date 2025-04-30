Visakhapatnam: Seven people were killed when a rain-soaked wall collapsed at the Sri Varaha Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy Temple in Simhachalam here in the early hours of Wednesday, turning an annual ritual at the famous north Andhra shrine into a scene of both grandeur and grief.

The government said seven people died after the wall collapsed on the Rs 300 ticket queue line near the shopping complex on the ghat road from Simhagiri bus stand at around 3 am.

President Droupadi Murmu, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, AP Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, among others, expressed grief over the incident. Both the Centre and the state government announced ex gratia payments to the families of those killed in the incident.

State Home Minister V Anitha, who was present at the site, said preliminary reports indicated that the wall collapse at the temple was triggered by soil loosening due to heavy rains in the area. According to government sources, one person sustained injuries.

CM Naidu expressed deep sorrow and said he had spoken to the Collector and SP and directed that treatment be provided to the injured.

“Deeply saddened by the death of seven devotees at Simhachalam….my condolences to the families. I’m closely monitoring the situation and have ordered continuous review and support for victims,” said Naidu in a post on ‘X’.

The CM, who reviewed the situation via teleconference, announced an ex gratia of Rs 25 lakh each to the kin of the deceased and Rs 3 lakh each to the injured, an official release said. An outsourcing job in temples under the Endowments Department will be provided to a family member of each victim.

Naidu also ordered an inquiry into the incident by a three-member committee.

The committee members are– Irrigation chief engineer Venkateswar Rao, Municipal Administration principal secretary S Suresh Kumar and senior IPS officer Ake Ravi Krishna.

Naidu also reviewed the incident at his Undavalli residence with DGP Harish Kumar Gupta and other senior officials. They apprised the CM of the help being extended to the victims.

In her condolence message on “X’, President Murmu said: “Saddened by the loss of lives, including those of women, in a wall collapse incident in Visakhapatnam, Andhra Pradesh. My thoughts and prayers are with the grieving families.”

Saddened by the loss of lives including those of women in a wall collapse incident in Visakhapatnam, Andhra Pradesh. My thoughts and prayers are with the grieving families. May the injured recover soon. — President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) April 30, 2025

“May the injured recover soon,” she said.

PM Modi mourned the victims. “Deeply saddened by the loss of lives due to the collapse of a wall in Visakhapatnam, Andhra Pradesh. Condolences to those who have lost their loved ones. May the injured recover soon.”

He also announced an ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh from PMNRF to the next of kin of each deceased and Rs 50,000 to the injured.

Telangana CM A Revanth Reddy also condoled the deaths.

Earlier, the annual Chandanotsavam at the temple witnessed both grandeur and grief, as thousands gathered to witness the Nijaroopa darshanam of the Lord, even as tragedy struck in the form of the wall collapse.

The shrine is dedicated to Lord Narasimha Swamy, an incarnation of Lord Vishnu. The deity’s idol is covered with sandalwood all through the year and revealed only once a year, which is celebrated as Chandanotsavam.

Home Minister Anitha said heavy overnight rains and strong winds are suspected to have loosened the soil, causing the wall to give way.

Anitha, present at the temple during the incident, visited the site immediately. There was no negligence in the rescue response, she asserted.

An official from the temple said that the cause appears to be structural failure triggered by rains, but a detailed probe is underway.

Endowments Minister Ramanarayana Reddy called the tragedy unfortunate and announced stronger safety protocols.

Rescue operations are underway, with teams from the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and state authorities pressed into service.

According to State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) personnel, eight devotees were trapped under the debris, and seven bodies–three women and four men were extricated during the rescue operation.

Former CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy expressed shock over the incident and urged for the best medical support to the injured and compensation to the victims’ families.

According to a YSRCP statement, Reddy will visit Visakhapatnam later Wednesday to meet with the families of the deceased.

Deputy CM Pawan Kalyan expressed sorrow over the death of the devotees, adding that the disaster striking during Chandanaostavam is unfortunate.

Earlier this year, six devotees waiting to collect tokens for Vaikunta Dwara Darshanam at Lord Venkateswara Swamy temple on Tirumala Hills in Tirupati were killed in a stampede.

