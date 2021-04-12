Kendrapara: Much to the shock of the parents, a child with two heads, one torso and three hands was born at a private nursing home in Kendrapara Sunday. Surprisingly enough, one hand of the newborn is dangling from the back.

According to a source, family members of one Ambika Parida of Kani village under Rajnagar block admitted her to a private nursing home after she complained of labour pain Saturday night.

Leaving all, including the doctors, in shock, the woman gave birth to the child Sunday. It is worth mentioning here that the newborn has been doing well despite his two heads, four eyes and four ears.

The doctors have, however, referred the mother and the child to Sishu Bhawan in Cuttack for better treatment.

In medical terminology, a child born with two heads with single torso is called dicephalic parapagus. It occurs one in a million births, doctors said.