New Delhi: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi said Friday it is now clear that the Chinese attack in Galwan valley in Ladakh was ‘pre-planned’. He asserted that the government was ‘fast asleep’ while the martyred jawans paid the price. Rahul Gandhi’s attack comes ahead of the all-party meeting convened Friday by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The prime minister will discuss the situation along the India-China border during the meeting.

Twenty Indian Army personnel, including a colonel, were killed in a clash with Chinese troops in the Galwan Valley in eastern Ladakh. The violent clashes took place Monday night. It was the biggest military confrontation in over five decades. It has significantly escalated the already volatile border standoff in the region.

“It’s now crystal clear that: The Chinese attack in Galwan was pre-planned. GOI (government of India) was fast asleep and denied the problem. The price was paid by our martyred Jawans,” Rahul said on Twitter. He tagged a report quoting minister of state for Defence Shripad Naik which said the attack was pre-planned by China and the Indian forces will give a befitting reply.

Rahul has been questioning the government on the LAC standoff and asking how the Chinese occupied Indian territory. He also has said why Indian soldiers were sent ‘unarmed to martyrdom’ in Ladakh.

BJP leaders have rebutted Rahul a number of times. They have said that Rahul has no idea about the situation and is making comments that are harming the interest of India. Some have even called him the ‘worst’ politician India have ever seen.