It’s Valentine’s Day today and love is in the air, what better way to celebrate the day than with the heartwarming story of a Chinese man who became an Overseas Citizen of India (OCI)?

The reason? Well, that’s love. It is the story of 32-year-old Ma Hai Guo decided to settle down with his Indian wife in Ahmedabad.

According to The Times of India (TOI), Guo took this step to build a life with his wife, 45-year-old Pallavi Gautam, whom he has been married to for nine years.

How did the couple meet?

As per the report, Gautam, who hails from Ahmedabad, first met Guo, a native of Nan Chong City in Sichuan, in 2016 during a translation job in Vellore. Their bond quickly turned into love, and they tied the knot the same year. The couple now shares a joyful life with their two-year-old daughter, Ma An Ji, whose name translates to “peaceful” in Chinese. Their child has embraced both cultures and can speak four languages—Gujarati, Mandarin, English, and Hindi.

Why Ahmedabad?

Initially, the couple chose to live in China, as Gautam feared her husband might struggle with Indian food and weather. However, over time, Guo developed a deep love for Ahmedabad, leading them to settle in India permanently.

The initial struggles

Guo shared with TOI that he never faced any harassment or bias in India. Despite the language barrier, he found warmth and acceptance among the locals. He enjoys greeting his neighbours in Gujarati, often saying, “Kem chho, majama ne?” However, adjusting to Indian food was a challenge. “I couldn’t even touch the food with my tongue at first. It was non-palatable for me. But over time, I started loving Gujarati dishes. Now, I can’t live without ‘khakhra’, and I even take packets of it when I visit my parents in China,” he said.

The couple, who work in private firms, visit China every year to maintain their cultural ties. “During Chinese New Year, we make sure the celebrations are just as festive as they would be in China so that he feels at home,” Gautam told TOI.

PNN