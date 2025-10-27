Ganjam: Calls for revival of the unutilised salt pans have gained momentum as salt farmers from Humma area in this district held a meeting Sunday at the famous Baba Bateshwar Peeth near Kantia village in Ganjam block.

The meeting, chaired by former sarpanch Dilip Chhotray, demanded revival of abandoned salt farming lands and their return to farmers for production. Farmers and representatives from several villages, including Niladripur, Kantia Garh, Khatuakuda, Mayurapada, Gokharakuda, Laxmipur, and Humma, attended the meeting. Participants unanimously opposed allowing any private company to operate on the salt flats. They decided to convene another meeting soon to finalise an action plan. Notably, the Central government owns hundreds of acres of land in Ganjam and Humma that were once hotbeds of salt cultivation, especially during the summer months.

However, with salt production no longer receiving attention, the salt pans have now turned into grazing fields for cattle. The Central Salt and Marine Chemicals Research Institute in Gujarat had earlier identified this site as a model salt production hub for Odisha. In addition, the Salt department under the Ministry of Commerce and Industry and the Industry department of the state government had jointly developed a salt warehouse between Humma and Suryanarayanpur. A rest shed for labourers was also built at the same location. The Centre owns 1,472 acres of land in this region. Of this, 729 acres fall under the Humma and Binchanapalli Salt Cooperative Societies. These lands were leased to the societies for salt farming, with lease renewals scheduled every 20 years. The last renewal was carried out in 2011.

However, with production steadily declining, the salt pans now lie in ruins. Salt farming has remained suspended for over a decade, affecting the livelihoods of people from Humma, Lakshmipur, Jhadkuda, Suryanarayanpur, Mayurapada, Niladripur, Kantiyagarh, Puintola, and Binchanapalli villages in Ganjam block.

Once, villagers practised both agriculture and salt farming, but lack of government or administrative support has forced many to abandon the trade and migrate abroad in search of work. At present, only a handful of local farmers continue salt cultivation, while most have turned away due to a lack of incentives. Earlier, Jayashree Chemicals Ltd. purchased salt from Humma and Binchanapalli Salt Production and Marketing Cooperative Societies to produce caustic soda. That practice, too, has ceased.

While the prices of almost all essential commodities have risen, salt prices have not increased in proportion, making the trade unviable, farmers pointed out. Local residents have urged the government to take immediate measures to revive this once-thriving industry.