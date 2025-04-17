Cuttack: Two notorious criminals were injured in a late-night police encounter in the Indranipatna area of Choudwar, Cuttack, officials said Thursday.

The joint operation, conducted by Choudwar police and the Special Squad, targeted two individuals with extensive criminal records — Katas Raut and Shubhranshu Parida.

According to police sources, Raut has at least 15 criminal cases registered against him, while Parida is allegedly involved in more than 50 cases, including extortion and armed robbery. Authorities had been tracking their movements for several days before launching the operation.

The raid reportedly turned violent when the suspects opened fire on officers during the attempted arrest. Police returned fire, injuring both men in the legs.

The suspects were taken to SCB Medical College and Hospital in Cuttack, where they are reported to be in stable condition.

Police recovered firearms and live ammunition from the scene. Officials described both suspects as having a history of violent behaviour and said they posed a direct threat during the operation.

As of the latest updates, the injured suspects remain under medical supervision, and police have yet to issue an official statement regarding the nature of the encounter.

PNN