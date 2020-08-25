New Delhi: Swashbuckling West Indies opener Chris Gayle reportedly attended legendary sprinter Usain Bolt’s birthday party in Jamaica. Chris Gayle came under the canner when Usain Bolt himself tweeted that he had tested positive for COVID-19 and was going into isolation. Chris Gayle then got himself tested for COVID-19 and his report came out to be negative. Gayle is now all set to leave for the UAE for the upcoming edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL). The West Indian opener represents Kings XI Punjab (KXIP).

Several media reported that, Gayle was one of the members who attended Bolt’s 34th birthday party. However, the left-hander batsman tested negative twice for COVID-19 post the incident.

“Couple days ago. 1st COVID-19 test…Before travel I need 2 negative test,” Gayle’s Instagram story said. In another post, he wrote, “The last one went a bit too far in my nose. Phew. Result was negative.” I’m going to stay home for 2020… not gonna travel again…nah sah! Tan a mi yard!! Keep the change! Excuse me! (sic)” he added.

Bolt has tested positive for COVID-19 and he posted a video on social media Monday. He said he is self-isolating himself at his home, even though he is not showing any symptoms at the moment.

“Good morning everybody I’m confirmed of COVID-19. I did a test on Saturday,” Bolt said. “(I’m) trying to be responsible so I’m going to stay in, and stay away from my friends. And also, I am having no symptoms, so I am going to quarantine myself. And will wait and see what is the protocol and how should I go about quarantining myself, from the ministry of health,” he wrote.

“Just to be safe, I have quarantined myself, and just to take it easy. Be safe over there. Alright, cool,” he added.

It should be stated here that among other sportspersons Manchester City forward Raheem Sterling was also seen in Bolt’s party.