Kolkata: Dashing Australian opener Chris Lynn, snapped up by Mumbai Indians (MI) for his base price of Rs 2 crore at the 2020 Indian Premier League (IPL) auctions Thursday expressed his happiness through a tweet.

One of the five points that made him happy, read the tweet, was that he won’t have to face Jasprit Bumrah this season.

Replying to Lynn’s tweet, Bumrah tweeted back: “Ha ha, welcome to the team! @lynny50 You’re still going to have to face me in the nets (sic).”

Lynn last represented Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) for five years and was released by the two-time champions ahead of this year’s auction, a move that former all-rounder Yuvraj Singh called a ‘bad call’. Yuvraj’s assessment may turn out to be correct because Lynn at the top of the order is one of the best power-hitters the T20 game has seen in modern times.

Bumrah has been nursing a back injury, which has kept him out since India’s second Test against West Indies in Kingston in September. He is, however, expected to make a comeback soon in Indian colours and thus could be fit enough to play in the 2020 edition of the IPL which is slated to begin April 1. The fast bowler has been bowling at the nets.

In fact Bumrah trained with the Indian team at Visakhapatnam and bowling coach Bharat Arun expressed satisfaction at the progress Bumrah has made since getting injured. Sources said that Bumrah is more or less back to his normal pace and had quite a few of his friends jumping around in the nets with his pace.

Agencies