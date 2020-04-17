Cuttack: Amid a shortage of hand sanitisers in the market and keeping in mind the health department advisory that recommends its use at workplaces in absence of handwashing facility, Cuttack’s Christ College staff prepared hand sanitisers in their laboratory and gave them away to police personnel deployed in the city.

Christ College staff have so far produced 500 bottles of hand sanitisers for use by on-duty police officers. They handed over the bottles to Cuttack DCP Akhileshwar Singh Thursday.

DCP Singh said they will start distribution of hand-sanitisers among the cops starting Friday.

On the first phase, the college staff made 50 bottles of hand sanitisers on pilot basis. After the successful attempt, they made another 500 bottles of sanitisers. They have used isopropyl alcohol, glycerine, hydrogen peroxide and lemon flavour for fragrances to make it.

The sanitisers were produced at Christ College laboratory under the supervision of its principal Siddhant Sahoo and chemistry department lecturers Dillip Barala, Pradumnya Kumar Dash, Ashok Kumar Sahoo along with laboratory attendant Debidipta Nayak.

Principal Sahoo said, “Given the acute shortage of hand sanitisers in the market, we have decided to give them away to police personnel for free”.

“Our hand-sanitisers are of better quality than most others available in the market”, he added.

