Bhubaneswar: Council of Higher Secondary Education (CHSE), Odisha announced the schedule for form fill-up and examinations for Plus-II students of the 2024–26 academic session.

According to CHSE, regular students can fill up their forms from October 20 to November 22, while ex-regular candidates can complete the process between October 13 and November 22.

The Plus-II examinations are scheduled to be held between February 15 and February 25 next year. Internal assessments will reportedly take place in two stages — the first from December 22 to December 31, followed by practical examinations from January 2 to January 15 of 2026.

CHSE Controller of Examinations Prasanta Parida said the council is introducing digital reforms, including the digitisation of provisional certificates.

PNN