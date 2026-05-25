Berhampur: Even as memories of the brutal assault on a couple on Giri Road remain fresh, a 32-year-old man was allegedly attacked with sharp weapons by two persons at Haridakhandi Square under Bada Bazaar police limits Sunday night, leaving commuters and locals shell-shocked.

Reports said the assailants allegedly chased and attacked Mangulu Behera alias Mangala in the middle of the road around 9:30 pm, while commuters and locals were seen witnessing the incident in shock, a video of which has gone viral on social media.

Mangulu sustained severe injuries to his head, legs and other body parts. He was admitted to MKCG Medical College and Hospital in critical condition.

Following the incident, Berhampur SP Saravana Vivek M reached the hospital and discussed the victim’s condition with doctors.

Police have launched an investigation into the horrific incident.

Police recorded Mangulu’s statement at the hospital and collected CCTV footage from the spot.

The SP is also questioning the victim’s relatives. One accused has been detained and is being interrogated by the police.

A special police team formed to nab the accused is continuing its investigation. Earlier, under Town police limits, criminal groups had launched a murderous attack on Umesh Rath and his wife Gayatri Rath, at Giri Road.

Similarly, a few days ago, a youth was allegedly pushed off Gopalpur overbridge in an attempt to kill him.

On May 16, Gopalpur police carried out an encounter on Dipuna Nayak, while Town police conducted an encounter on Muktesh Sahu, 29, of Hilapatna.

Despite the two encounters, discussions have intensified in the city that criminal gangs remain undeterred.