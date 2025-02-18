Bhubaneswar: The annual Plus II examinations conducted by the Council of Higher Secondary Education (CHSE), Odisha began across the state Tuesday.

Science stream students will appear for the Odia (MIL) paper today, while the examination for Arts and Commerce students will commence Wednesday.

This year, a total of 3,93,618 students are expected to take the exams at 1,276 centres across the state. The exams will be held from 10am to 1pm and will continue until March 27.

To prevent malpractice, CCTV cameras have been installed in all exam centres and a five-tier squad has been deployed.

It is expected that CHSE will declare the results within 45 days of the examination completion.

PNN