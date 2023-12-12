Bhubaneswar: The Council of Higher Secondary Education (CHSE), Odisha will dispatch Plus-II practical examination materials from the council’s head office to all the examination centres from December 26 onwards, an official letter informed.

The materials are expected to reach all centres by December 31, the letter issued from the CHSE Controller of Examinations to all the college Principals and Centre Superintendents read.

The letter mentioned guidelines for the practical examinations and handling of related materials.

CHSE has instructed all college Principals and Centre Superintendents to remain vigilant for the receipt of materials including practical question papers, blank answer scripts, and other confidential examination forms pertaining to their Higher Secondary (HS) School and any tagged HS School(s) from December 26 to December 31, 2023. It is emphasised that CHSE officials may visit their institution beyond regular office hours in isolated cases.

The question paper packets must be securely stored in strong room or examination section under CCTV surveillance, with the Center Superintendent or Principal overseeing the process, the letter stated.

Furthermore, the council has requested that any examination-related materials, including practical question papers, blank answer scripts, and mark foils, be handed over to tagged institutions only with proper authorisation and acknowledgement from the respective Principal of the tagged institutions.

All packing materials of the opened question papers need to be preserved in the strong room/ examination section at least for one month after the publication of the results of the Annual Higher Secondary Examination, 2024, the letter added.

The CHSE Plus-II practical examinations will begin January 2, 2024 while the theory examinations will commence February 14 and will end March 13, 2024. The results of the examination are expected to be announced in April last week or May first week.

PNN