Bhubaneswar: Several City-based educational and public institutions celebrated the 78th Independence Day here, recently. Utkal University here, celebrated Independence Day on its campus premises. Vice-Chancellor Savita Acharya attended the event as the chief guest and hoisted the national flag. Highlighting the remarkable achievements of the university on this occasion, Acharya said, “Due to the high quality of teaching and research, with the joint efforts of faculties, non-teaching staffs and students, Utkal University received ‘A+’ status and secured 42nd rank in the public university category.” The day was also celebrated at the KIIT, KISS, KIMS, and KIIT International School campuses. KIIT and KISS founder Achyuta Samanta attended the celebration at KISS campus and hoisted the national flag. Addressing the students, Samanta emphasised the crucial role of education in societal development. “Quality education is particularly important for the development of the underprivileged and tribal students.

Over 30 years, KISS has been working dedicatedly to uplift students from tribal communities by providing free education.” Buxi Jagabandhu English Medium (BJEM) school here, celebrated Independence Day with a spirit of patriotism. On the occasion, school administrators, students, staffers, with the members of Lions Club paid tribute to the freedom fighters and remembered their contribution to the freedom struggle. Chief guest at the ceremony and chairman of the school Raghunath Mishra hoisted the national flag. Speaking on the occasion, Mishra urged the students to show respect to the diverse socio-cultural fabrics of the country, crafted by the great freedom fighters.

Odisha University of Technology and Research (OUTR) also celebrated the 78th Independence Day with great enthusiasm and patriotic fervour. The event organised at the OUTR campus was marked with a series of activities that reflected the spirit of freedom. OUTR Vice-Chancellor BB Biswal, accompanied by the Registrar Renu Prava Nayak joined the event. The university’s faculties, staffers, and students participated in the parade and marched in unison, symbolising the unity and diversity of the nation. The celebration was also marked at All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) here, where Executive Director Ashutosh Biswas hoisted the National Flag and joined as chief guest. Biswas commended the relentless efforts of AIIMS – Bhubaneswar in providing advanced healthcare, medical education, and facilitating medical research. “AIIMS-Bhubaneswar has consistently been at the forefront of delivering high-quality healthcare to the people of Eastern India.

Our achievements are a testament to the unwavering dedication and commitment of our staff, who have transformed the institution into a beacon of medical excellence,” Biswas remarked. East Coast Railway (ECoR) also observed the day at Railway Stadium here. ECoR general manager Parmeshwar Funkwal hoisted the National Flag and exchanged salute in the parade organised by Railway Protection Force (RPF) and Bharat Scouts and Guides. In his address, Funkwal highlighted the significance of the 78- years journey post-Independence, emphasising the resilience, determination, and perseverance that have shaped the country’s progress. He underscored the critical role of Indian Railways in national development, stating that it truly serves as the ‘Lifeline of the Nation’.

