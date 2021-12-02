Dhenkanal: The civic body in Dhenkanal Thursday sealed a Plus II residential college in Kunjakanta locality under ward No-2 after 33 students of the educational institution tested positive for Covid-19.

The Municipality also issued a show-cause notice to the authorities concerned for allowing students to leave the college premises without following Covid-19 safety protocols and informing the civic body.

“Despite standing instruction on Covid-19, students of the residential college were allowed to leave hostel. Owner of the educational institution informed that the students went with their respective guardians after submitting undertakings to keep their wards in home isolation,” executive officer of the civic body Atanu Samant stated.

Also read: NHAI to build 1 Km-long flyover with underpass for elephants in Sambalpur district

The college authorities have submitted a comprehensive list of the 33 students who have been tested positive for Covid-19. The list will be shared with government officials concerned to ensure that the infected students follow isolation and other safety norms, the EO added.

“As the students were allowed to leave the campus without informing us, we will take appropriate action in this regard,” Samant said.

It is pertinent to mention, following the detection of Covid-19 cases, Dhenkanal district Collector Saroj Kumar Sethi Wednesday declared Kunjakanta area as containment zone starting from December 1 up to December 10. The RT-PCR samples of 260 students were sent earlier for testing after some of the inmates showed flu-like symptoms.

PNN