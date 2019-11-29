Bhadrak/Chandbali: A Class-VII student died due to a wrong injection at a private clinic in Bansada of Bhadrak district Friday. The deceased was identified as Suresh Barik (11), son of Gangadhar Barik.

Alleging medical negligence, the bereaved family filed a complaint at the police station. Later, they staged protests at the Bansada outpost by laying the body of the deceased. They demanded compensation for the casualty.

Reports said, Suresh was down with fever Wednesday. His family members brought him to a private clinic at Ghanteswar Bazaar where a pharmacist administered an injection and gave medicines.

As his fever did not subside, he was given an injection Thursday. Later, his family members admitted him to the district headquarters hospital as his condition worsened.

A few hours after the treatment, Suresh died. His father said that his son died due to a wrong treatment.

Locals alleged as there have been no doctors at the Ghateswar primary health centre, patients go to quacks and face consequences.