Bhubaneswar: A day after Class X students and their parents staged protests across the state alleging discrepancies in evaluation of High School Certificate (HSC) exam papers, the Board of Secondary Education (BSE) Tuesday said offline examinations for these students will be held in July.

Form fill-up for the offline Class X exam will start July 5 and continue till July 15. The examination schedule will be declared keeping in view the Covid-19 situation.

BSE president Ramashis Hazra said the online marking system is scientific and based on a mathematical calculation.

“The assessment was done on the basis of an analysis of results of four years. Following this, the marking was done in a graded manner. The Class IX and pre-board marks were considered for preparation of the merit list,” the BSE president clarified.

Hazra said the Covid-19 situation is improving in the state.

“We are planning to complete form fill-up and conduct the exam in offline mode as soon as possible,” he added.

He clarified that the BSE had talked to its CHSE counterpart that all students will get a chance to complete the necessary formalities for Plus II admissions.

